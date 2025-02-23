How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton host Bournemouth in a South Coast derby on Tuesday, with both teams scrapping for European qualification.

WATCH – Brighton v Bournemouth

The Seagulls breezed past Southampton on Saturday, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side winning 4-0 and it could have been much more. After three-straight wins in all competitions (two against Chelsea and one against Saints), the Seagulls are back on track and have reacted marvelously to their hammering at Nottingham Forest earlier in the month. They are now just three points behind Bournemouth heading into this game.

Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to Wolves at the weekend as Zabarnyi was sent off in the first half and they never really recovered. Andoni Iraola’s side looked shattered after being stretched to their limits in recent weeks and even though they’ve now lost back-to-back home games, they’re still in a fine position and in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Any Cherries fans will have taken this position at the start of this season.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (February 25)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

Rutter, Joao Pedro, Minteh and Mitoma are ripping teams to shreds and Brighton have realized that attack is their best form of defense. They are so much fun to watch and so quick when they win the ball back high. Baleba has been excellent in central midfield.

OUT: Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (lower back)

Bournemouth team news, focus

Iraola will have to make a change at center back with Zabarnyi out due to suspension. James Hill or even Tyler Adams may have to slot in at center back. Evanilson is back, which is a big bonus, and he’s an option off the bench.

OUT: Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock), Illia Zabarnyi (suspension)

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be a really fun game. Both teams love to press high and have in-form, talented attacking midfielders. Expect plenty of goals. Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth.