How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Aston Villa are eight games without a win in all competitions and host a dangerous Brentford side on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s Villa lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Sunday and were totally outplayed as they looked shaky at the back once again. They have plenty of injured players back but everything just looks a bit sluggish from Villa right now as they juggle Premier League and Champions League action. This poor run of form has also impacted their attacking players as they missed some big chances on the counter attack at Chelsea with Ollie Watkins struggling a little for confidence.

Brentford weren’t struggling for confidence at the weekend as they beat Leicester 4-1 at home to make it six wins from seven at home this season. They have only picked up one of their 20 points away from home and being better away from west London is the next step for Thomas Frank’s side. Kevin Schade is finally back to full fitness and grabbing his first Premier League hat trick at the weekend was a huge moment for the young German forward.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday (December 4)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

It feels like Leon Bailey, Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings and Ross Barkley could all start this game as Emery shuffles his lineup in search of more defensive solidity and an attacking threat. Villa have this big of a squad for a reason and given recent poor displays, they have to rotate to try and get back on track.

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (foot)

Brentford team news, focus

With so many defensive injuries, it is incredible Brentford already have 20 points on the board this season. Schade, Wissa and Mbeumo are a real threat up top and will try to make the most of Villa’s high defensive line. Brentford will look to play direct as often as possible and will hope they can stop the supply to Watkins up top.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (foot), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Brentford prediction

This feels like Villa will get back to winning ways and Watkins will cause some problems on the counter. It will be end-to-end and Brentford will like Villa’s high-line, but Emery will go for a more pragmatic system and display. Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford.