How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The vultures have begun circling Old Trafford as speculation over Erik ten Hag’s position reaches a fever pitch and Manchester United prepare to host Brentford on Saturday.

Here’s what Ten Hag and Manchester United (14th place - 8 points) could use right about now: a chill game against a team that gives them plenty of time and space to operate at home. Here’s what they’re going to get against Brentford: anything but a chill time against a side that can smell blood in the water. The Bees (10 points - 11th) will cause loads of problems for any in-form team in the world, let alone one with just two wins from their first seven Premier League games (2W-2D-3L), off to the club’s worst start in 35 years and without a goal in three games.

On one hand, Brentford are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and could be precisely the cure for what ails Ten Hag’s team. On the other hand, Brentford have scored a goal inside the first two minutes of each of their last four games, as they became the first PL side to ever score in the 1st minute of three straight games, only to find the back of the net after 76 seconds last time out. Yoane Wissa (3 goals, 1 assist in 4 games) missed Brentford’s last three league games with an ankle injury but could make his return and bolster Brentford’s rabid attack this weekend.

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Noussair Mazraoui (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (head), Luke Shaw (calf), Alejandro Garnacho (knee), Amad Diallo (illness), Manuel Ugarte (muscular)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Mathias Jensen (calf), Mikkel Damsgaard (knock)

Manchester United vs Brentford prediction

If Brentford can score early again, the scene inside Old Trafford will be an unpleasant one for Ten Hag. It cannot be stated enough: This is truly a nightmare matchup given the current state of affairs. Manchester United 2-2 Brentford.