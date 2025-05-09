Reds at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Reds (19-20) are in Houston to take on the Astros (18-18).

Nick Martinez is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Hunter Brown for Houston.

The Reds limp into town having lost five of their last six. Yesterday they lost 5-4 in eleven innings in Atlanta. Jose Trevino went 3-4 and drove in a run in the loss. The Astros are not exactly setting the world on fire either having lost four of their last six games. They did win Wednesday in Milwaukee, 9-1. Framber Valdez tossed seven innings of one run ball and Jeremy Pena drove in four runs for Houston in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Astros

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Reds (+146), Astros (-174)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Astros

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Nick Martinez vs. Hunter Brown

Reds: Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5/4 vs. Washington - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 6Ks Astros: Hunter Brown (5-1, 1.67 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at White Sox - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Astros

Jeremy Pena has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games (16-46)

has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games (16-46) Game Totals in the Astros’ last 10 games are 8-2 to the OVER

Elly De La Cruz is 5-30 (.167) in his last 8 games

is 5-30 (.167) in his last 8 games Gavin Lux is 4-30 over his last 8 games (.133)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: