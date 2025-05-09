Padres at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Padres (23-13) are in Denver to open a series against the Rockies (6-31).

Randy Vásquez is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The historically bad Rockies have lost six in a row. Yesterday they lost both ends of a doubleheader to the Tigers. Colorado was outscored 21-3 in the losses. San Diego lost two of three in the Bronx to the Yankees.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Rockies

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SDPA, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Padres (-177), Rockies (+148)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Antonio Senzatela

Padres: Randy Vásquez (1-3, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Pittsburgh - 5IP, 1ER, 6H, 5BB, 3Ks Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.51 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 at San Francisco - 5IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Rockies

The Rockies have scored the fewest runs (115) and have the fewest hits (256) in all of baseball this season

Padres’ pitchers own the 4th-best ERA in baseball (3.00)

Rockies’ pitchers own the 3rd-worst ERA in baseball (5.47)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 11.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: