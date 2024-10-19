Erik ten Hag reaction: Manchester United boss hails Marcus Rashford, fighting spirit

While the headlines read of relief for Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager is hailing his side’s resolve after a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils played well in the first half but conceded in stoppage time to cast more nerves through an ornery stadium during an early season which has not gone well for the one-time giants of Europe.

Ten Hag is the latest man to try and restore United’s status in the Premier League, and he used to postgame comments to sound proud notes of the dominant second half while maintaining expectations of such control by the home side at Old Trafford.

“Pressure is always there,” Ten Hag said. “We have to win every game. When you are 1-0 down, we felt some injustice and used it is as fuel. Definitely we were mad, we were angered. We had the idea it was not perfect, but we controlled the game.”

Here are more of the Dutchman’s thoughts following the 2-1 win.

Erik ten Hag reaction: Hails fans and Marcus Rashford

“We are happy to win the game,” Ten Hag said, via the BBC. “At United, you have to win games but also to bring entertainment. I think for everyone it was an enjoyable afternoon. Especially the way it happened, when you concede an unfair goal. In the second half we showed we are together, we showed determination, and we scored two beautiful goals.”

Ten Hag denied worries about his future at Manchester United, a constant topic of conversation in the media.

The Red Devils boss often speaks about his plans to win more trophies at United, and he says criticism does not stick to him.

“My focus is only on this [team],” Ten Hag said. “What everyone is writing is coming off my shoulders. I can deal with this. The players only have to think about the team performance, to have the right work ethic, to put everything in that they have. I know they are brilliant players. if you are determined then we will score goals and bring in wins. That’s what everyone expects.”

Ten Hag also credited Marcus Rashford to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.