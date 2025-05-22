How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United will be extremely low after losing in the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday, while Aston Villa will be hoping to win at Old Trafford on Sunday to potentially qualify for the Champions League.

WATCH — Manchester United v Aston Villa

Ruben Amorim’s United put in a pretty meek display in Bilbao as they lost 1-0 to Spurs and they will not be in European action next season. The Portuguese coach has said after the defeat that he will walk away from United if the board and fans don’t want him around anymore and his first six months in charge have clearly not gone to plan. United can finish 14th with a win against Villa, but that’s still their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League.

Unai Emery has Aston Villa right in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification, as eight wins from their last nine league games has them outside of the top five only on goal difference with one game to go. They are level on points with both Chelsea and Newcastle heading into the final day, while Nottingham Forest are just one point behind them. A win for Villa on the final day guarantees a spot in the Europa League group stage for next season but after their run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season they’ve proven they are ready for that competition year in, year out.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: CNBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

There will be plenty of United players rotated out of the lineup after everything they put into the final on Thursday. Expect the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Casemiro to play a reduced role, while plenty of players were rushed back from injury early and may not feature. This is a perfect game for plenty of the youngsters to start to give some hope to United’s fans that next season, and the future in general, will be better.

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Emery has had a very settled lineup in recent weeks with Watkins up top and the trio of Rogers, Asensio and McGinn behind him. Onana and Kamara have been excellent in defensive midfield and that balance has kept Villa churning out results. Can they win one more game to give themselves a great chance of reaching their Champions League target?

OUT: Marcus Rashford (unable to face parent club + muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (undisclosed)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like it will be a very easy away win for Villa give everything at stake for them and where United’s heads will be at. Manchester United 0-3 Aston Villa.