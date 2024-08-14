Arsenal vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are prepared to go again in pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2004, when they kick off the 2024-25 season against Wolves at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

The last two seasons ended in heartbreak for the Gunners as they pushed four-time defending champions Manchester City to the final days (and day) of the season, hoping that things will be different this year. Between their own improvements as a still-developing squad, and a perceived transitional period beginning on the other end of the age spectrum at Man City, there are plenty of reasons to believe this could finally be Arsenal’s year.

Wolves concluded more than $120 million in outgoing transfers for just two players (star winger Pedro Neto and captain Max Kilman), meaning things are likely to look a little different this season, though head coach Gary O’Neil is fully on board with the vision after committing his future to the club by signing a new four-year contract last week.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday (August 17)

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kieran Tierney (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (foot)

There will be some early-season sharpness and fitness concerns for at least four key Arsenal players after they only joined their teammates in training a week ago and appeared in the final two games of preseason. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya all missed the first few weeks of preseason while resting and recovering from EURO 2024 action this summer. Arteta will have no choice but to use more of his first-team squad this season, and he shouldn’t wait around to do so.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Enso Medina (knee), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Nelson Semedo (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (calf), Jorgen Strand Larsen (groin)

Having already sold their two best players, Wolves will be even more shorthanded this weekend with Matheus Cunha already ruled out and fellow attacker Daniel Podence likely to join him, and starting right back Nelson Semedo suspended for his red card against Liverpool on the final day of last season. Wolves have thus far made four first-team signings during the summer transfer window: 6-foot-4 forward Jurgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo - 24 years old), winger Rodrigo Gomes (Braga - 21), central midfielder Tommy Doyle (Manchester City - 22) and right back Pedro Lima (Sport Recife - 19).

Arsenal vs Wolves prediction

What’s not to like about Arsenal in this one? What’s to like about Wolves? Let’s not overthink it. Arsenal 3-1 Wolves.