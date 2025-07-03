Tigers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 3

Its Thursday, July 3 and the Tigers (54-33) are in Washington for the series finale against the Nationals (36-50).

Dietrich Enns is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Jake Irvin for Washington.

These teams split a doubleheader Wednesday. The Tigers took the opener, 11-2. Riley Greene homered twice and drove in six to pace the attack for Detroit. Washington returned the favor in the nightcap scoring six in the eighth to win Game 2 of the series, 9-4. Nathaniel Lowe drove in four runs with a couple of hits to propel the Nats to their 36th win of the season.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Nationals

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MASN

Odds for the Tigers at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-161), Nationals (+135)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Nationals

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Dietrich Enns vs. Jake Irvin

Tigers: Dietrich Enns (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 6/26 vs. Athletics - 5IP, 0ER, 1H, 2BB, 4Ks Nationals: Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.73 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 at Angels - 4.1IP, 8ER, 9H, 4BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Nationals

The Tigers have won 5 of their last 7 at National League teams

The Nationals’ last 5 games have gone over the Total

Riley Greene is 6-16 in his last 4 games

is 6-16 in his last 4 games Gleyber Torres was 1-8 in the doubleheader Wednesday

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Tigers and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

