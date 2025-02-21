How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

With just 13 games left in the Premier League season, it’s crunch time for both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Champions League race as they prepare to face off at St. James’ Park on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH LIVE - Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

Both sides really hit their strides in December and January, as the Magpies went 6W-0D-2L between Dec. 7 and Jan. 18, and the Tricky Trees did them one better at 7W-1D-0L. Since then, though, just three points from a possible nine for each side as Bournemouth combined to put nine goals past them in a pair of resounding victories that kept a whole host of teams in the top-four/-five race when they might have otherwise fallen away. Heading into matchweek 26, four points is all that separates Bournemouth in 5th (expected to be a UCL place) and Aston Villa in 9th. Nottingham Forest (47 points) are four points clear of the Cherries in 3rd, while Newcastle (41 points) are two spots and points back in 7th.

2024-25 could be an all-time memorable season for each of them, as Newcastle are in the final of the League Cup and chasing the club’s first trophy in 70 years (1955 FA Cup); meanwhile, Forest are closing in on European qualification for the first time in 30 years (1994-95) and their first foray into Europe’s top competition since 1979-80. Two massively historic clubs, somewhat fallen on hard times in recent years decades, with so much at stake over the next three months — beginning with Sunday’s head-to-head showdown on Sunday.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Joelinton (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh), Taiwo Awoniyi (head)

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Again, both sides are at their best when playing a counter-attacking game thanks to two of the PL’s top scorers this season — Chris Wood for Forest (18 goals, 3rd-most) and Alexander Isak for Newcastle (17, 4th-most) Talent advantage: Magpies. System and discipline advantage: Forest. We’re splitting hairs here. Newcastle 2-2 Nottingham Forest.