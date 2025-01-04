How to watch Fulham vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

If Ipswich can beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday and do a west London double in a week, the Tractor Boys might just finish the weekend outside the relegation zone.

WATCH LIVE — Fulham vs Ipswich

Ipswich (18th - 15 points) picked up their first home win in the Premier League in nearly 23 years on Monday, as they added to Chelsea’s misery with a 2-0 upset at Portman Road. The victory moved them to within one point of safety — Wolves, who will be without star striker Matheus Cunha when they face 3rd-place Nottingham Forest on Monday, sit 17th after picking up two wins and a draw to start Vitor Pereira’s tenure at Molineux. Liam Delap has been so fantastic (7 goals, 2 assists) for the newly promoted side that there are already transfer rumors linking him to various other PL clubs despite the fact he only signed in the summer. The 21-year-old joined from Manchester City for $26 million and has a contract until 2029. Don’t go assuming that the Tractor Boys are getting relegated and Delap is skipping town just yet, as two of their three wins have come in their last four games — a side brand new to the league, getting more comfortable after half of a season at the highest level.

Speaking of getting comfortable, Fulham (8th - 29 points) are comfortably in the top half of the table and eyeing European qualification as they kick off 2025. Marco Silva’s side hasn’t been beaten in their last seven league games, even if they can’t hold a late lead and only won two of them. No side in the Premier League has dropped more points (19) from a winning position this season, and it cost them two more points in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson leads the Cottagers with 7 assists (3rd-most in the PL) and was nominated for PL Player of the Month for December.

How to watch Fulham vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (January 5)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Harrison Reed (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring). Kenny Tete (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (ankle)

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), George Hirst (knee), Janoi Donacien (groin), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Massimo Luongo (illness)

Fulham vs Ipswich prediction

The fixture list is brutal for Ipswich over the next eight games, which places a bit more urgency on getting a result (or more) in this one. Delap to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Fulham 1-2 Ipswich.