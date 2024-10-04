How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Though it is only week 7 of the Premier League season, Manchester United find themselves in desperate need of three points on Sunday (9 am ET), but they won’t come easy when the Red Devils visit high-flying Aston Villa.

Man United are winless in their last four games (all competitions - two in the PL) and manager Erik ten Hag is under fire once again. On top of poor results, United have quite simply been poor this season — creating a decent number of scoring chances but failing to take them, while a defense in disarray gives up far too many chances at the other end. On the bright side, captain Bruno Fernandes avoided a three-game suspension when his red card against Tottenham was overturned on appeal. Back on the not-so-bright side, Fernandes was then sent off for the second time in four days against Porto on Thursday.

As bad as things are at Man United, life is equally good for Aston Villa right now. Unai Emery’s side is unbeaten in seven games (6W-1-D-0L - all competitions) after slaying Bayern Munich on one of the most famous night in Villa Park history on Wednesday. “I am very proud of everything around Aston Villa,” Emery said after the game, which was won by another sensational goal scored by super-sub Jhon Duran. Only title contenders Arsenal have beaten Villa this season, yet somehow newly promoted Ipswich took a point off then last weekend.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday (Oct. 6)

Venue: Villa Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), John McGinn (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (thigh)

Manchester United, team news

OUT: Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (foot) } QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (other), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (head)

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction

The extra day of recovery (without traveling back from Portugal) will be a real weapon for Villa, who find themselves in the thick of the Premier League-to-Champions spin cycle for the very first time. United are there to be had on the counter at any moment, and that’s what Villa do best. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United.