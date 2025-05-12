Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Top Clips
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Top Clips
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
May 12, 2025 11:24 AM
Despite facing a 3-1 series deficit against the Pacers, Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher believe bettors have several reasons to consider backing the Cavaliers in a must-win Game 5.
Related Videos
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
02:35
Cavaliers ‘tough to square’ as favorites in Game 3
01:40
Bet on OKC to win title after dominant Game 2 win
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers
03:10
Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team
01:53
Best bets for Clippers-Denver Game 7 ‘slugfest’
01:51
Low expectations for Knicks vs. Celtics
01:52
Bet unders for Braun, Porter Jr. in Game 7
01:48
HOU-GSW Game 6 props: Fade Thompson, eye Butler
01:00
The NBA returns to NBC and Peacock
01:23
Mitchell should lead Cavs-Pacers series in 3’s
Latest Clips
07:16
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
04:33
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
02:10
Goal Oriented a worthy bet at Preakness Stakes
06:01
Is Giannis’ future tied to the lottery results?
08:34
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
02:45
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers
03:39
Khan wanted ‘fresh start’ for Pickens, Steelers
04:02
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
12:27
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
13:13
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys
07:59
Analyzing factors of Carr’s retirement from NFL
11:37
Reflecting on Carr’s ‘fascinating’ NFL career
03:31
Why timeline of Carr’s shoulder injury is odd
12:46
How Saints are approaching QB competition
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue