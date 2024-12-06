How to watch Ipswich vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ipswich Town have found goals and wins elusive this season, and now host a red-hot Bournemouth team with plenty of both under their belts this Premier League season (9am ET Sunday).

Portman Road has yet to see a Premier League win since the Tractor Boys promotion this summer, as Ipswich’s only win came November 10 at Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran McKenna’s men have drawn four times at home, however.

WATCH - Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth

But the goals at home have been rare, with just five markers coming at Portman Road and double that number going the way of the visitors.

Bournemouth have not been shutout since early October, and have posted six multiple-goal games. It could’ve been seven had Evanilson’s goal not been chalked off Thursday in a 1-0 win over Spurs.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries sit ninth with 21 points and look capable of competing for a European spot if they avoid stumbles against sides underneath them.

How to watch Ipswich vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich Town team news, focus

Liam Delap is a man under a constant spotlight, delivering goals and strong play to grow his reputation and admiration in the Premier League and the transfermarket. Arijanet Muric is a key piece in goal for Ipswich.

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles — out for season), George Hirst (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, focus

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams would’ve had an assist on Evanilson’s canceled late goal against Spurs, and he looks quite comfortable after long, frustration spells out with injuries. Marcus Tavernier has also been strong in the Cherries midfield.

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh)

Ipswich vs Bournemouth prediction

This one feels a bit too straight-forward for a Bournemouth away day, so maybe we should add in the Premier League’s knack to deliver the unpredictable, but we’ll roll with Iraola here even though Ipswich have two further days rest than the visitors. Ipswich 1-2 Bournemouth