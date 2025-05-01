 Skip navigation
Noah Cameron
Royals option Noah Cameron to Triple-A after he took a no-hitter into the seventh in his MLB debut
Tom Izzo
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller leaving, Tom Izzo will be co-interim AD
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff routs Iga Swiatek to reach Madrid Open final, Casper Ruud beats Danill Medvedev

Rangers put Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a rib muscle strain

  
Published May 1, 2025 01:37 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed catcher Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a mild left intercostal strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock for their game against the Athletics.

The move for Higashioka is retroactive to when he sat out a 7-1 loss to the A’s with sore ribs. The Rangers selected Tucker Barnhart from Round Rock before that game and he was in the lineup at catcher for the series finale.

Higashioka, who signed a two-year deal with Texas in December, is hitting .254 with a homer and eight RBIs in 17 games.

Boushley allowed five runs in three appearances covering 7 2/3 innings for Texas earlier this season.