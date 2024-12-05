How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Southampton on Saturday with Villa aiming to make it a big comeback week.

WATCH - Aston Villa v Southampton

Unai Emery’s side were without a win in eight games in all competitions but beat Brentford 3-1 at home on Wednesday to get back to winning ways. Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins both scored and Villa looked sharper and were more clinical than they’ve been in recent weeks as they were 3-0 up just after the half hour mark. Despite their recent poor form, Villa are still in the hunt for a top four finish.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and are now seven points from safety after their 5-1 hammering at home to Chelsea on Wednesday. Once again they made so many silly defensive errors and even though Russell Martin’s side had over 10 players unavailable for that Chelsea defeat due to injury and suspension, they still have to hang in games better. Unless they pull off a few shock results between now and Christmas, Saints will soon be cut adrift.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (December 7)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (foot)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Adam Lallana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Paul Onuachu (undisclosed), Jan Bednarek (knee)

Aston Villa vs Southampton prediction

All signs point to a big home win and Villa will aim to blow Saints away early. The visitors may get a goal on the counter, but expect Villa to have way too much for a Saints struggling for confidence. Aston Villa 3-1 Southampton.