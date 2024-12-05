How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steve Sarkisian
SEC and Big Ten powers lead the way on signing day as prospects finalize their college selections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/siebxvdwjjgg8ix4p1bb
Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sv5jhiymt5mz1wpokjzb
National Signing Day: Winners and losers
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnf_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_diontejohnson_251205.jpg
WR Johnson’s bad season gets worse with suspension
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_241205.jpg
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steve Sarkisian
SEC and Big Ten powers lead the way on signing day as prospects finalize their college selections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/siebxvdwjjgg8ix4p1bb
Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sv5jhiymt5mz1wpokjzb
National Signing Day: Winners and losers
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnf_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_diontejohnson_251205.jpg
WR Johnson’s bad season gets worse with suspension
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_241205.jpg
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:55 AM

Aston Villa host Southampton on Saturday with Villa aiming to make it a big comeback week.

WATCH - Aston Villa v Southampton

Unai Emery’s side were without a win in eight games in all competitions but beat Brentford 3-1 at home on Wednesday to get back to winning ways. Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins both scored and Villa looked sharper and were more clinical than they’ve been in recent weeks as they were 3-0 up just after the half hour mark. Despite their recent poor form, Villa are still in the hunt for a top four finish.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and are now seven points from safety after their 5-1 hammering at home to Chelsea on Wednesday. Once again they made so many silly defensive errors and even though Russell Martin’s side had over 10 players unavailable for that Chelsea defeat due to injury and suspension, they still have to hang in games better. Unless they pull off a few shock results between now and Christmas, Saints will soon be cut adrift.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (December 7)
Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (foot)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Adam Lallana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Paul Onuachu (undisclosed), Jan Bednarek (knee)

Aston Villa vs Southampton prediction

All signs point to a big home win and Villa will aim to blow Saints away early. The visitors may get a goal on the counter, but expect Villa to have way too much for a Saints struggling for confidence. Aston Villa 3-1 Southampton.