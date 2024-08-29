How to watch Brentford vs Southampton live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Brentford host Southampton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, as both teams are eyeing this as a must-win game.

WATCH BRENTFORD v SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

The Bees have had the cloud of Ivan Toney’s potential departure hanging over them for some time and although Thomas Frank is very laid back, he will be eager to move on. Despite everything Toney has done for the Bees, everyone connected with Brentford is ready to move on and wish him well. On the pitch they lost 2-0 at Liverpool last weekend in a predictably tough outing but Brentford know a win against Southampton will give them six points from a possible nine to start the season and set them up well to push for a top 10 finish.

Southampton have yet to score on their return to the Premier League as Russell Martin’s side have dominated possession in both of their games but lost 1-0 to both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as they failed to take chances. If Saints can get the balance right and have more of an attacking threat, they can cause shocks this season and have plenty of exciting new players to use after a busy end to the window. Still, getting at least a point from this game before the international break is vital to help Saints’ players, fans and staff believe that they can stay in the Premier League this season.

How to watch Brentford vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 31)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago remain out, while Brentford will rely heavily on Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa up top to deliver goals and chances. New signing Sepp van den Berg could start in central defense, while Fabio Carvalho is also expected to get the nod in an attacking central role and Brentford just pipped Southampton to his signature. Just like they always do at home, the Bees will go direct and press high from the first whistle.

Southampton focus, team news

Martin has a lot of selection decisions to make as teenagers Tyler Dibling and Sam Amo-Ameyaw both impressed in their 5-3 League Cup win at Cardiff City in midweek. New signings Matheus Fernandes and Cameron Archer were both on the scoresheet in the midweek win and are pushing for a start, while Aaron Ramsdale could make his debut in goal for Saints if he completes his move from Arsenal in time. Adam Lallana returned from injury to make his second Saints debut in midweek, while both Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana are almost back to full fitness. Gavin Bazunu remains out long-term with an Achilles injury.

Brentford vs Southampton prediction

This seems like it will be an open, entertaining game and we should expected plenty of chances. The Bees will probably just edge it due to their extra quality and belief in the final third. Brentford 2-1 Southampton.