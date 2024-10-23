How to watch Brentford vs Ipswich Town live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford looks to push toward the top half of the table when it hosts Ipswich Town at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday,

The Bees sit 13th on the Premier League table with three wins and a draw from eight matches, and sit six points clear of the bottom three.

Newly-promoted Ipswich are outside the bottom three by a single point, and will feel capable of scoring against the Bees even away from Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have lost back-to-back matches since drawing four in-a-row in Premier League play, and getting three points at once is far superior to one. Can a first PL win of this tenure come Saturday?

How to watch Brentford vs Ipswich Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

Yoane Wissa is back and Bryan Mbeumo has been fantastic this season. The forward pair give the Bees a chance in every game.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (calf).

Ipswich Town focus, team news

Liam Delap has impressed at forward, and his big frame and good pace might just hamper Brentford’s pursuit of a first clean sheet in the league this season.

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Massimo Luongo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jens Cajuste (knee), Ali Al Hamadi (other)

Brentford vs Ipswich Town prediction

Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are a fun match-up, in theory, as both teams want to go for it. And this is a tough match to predict, so we’ll leave on home field providing an edge. Brentford 2-1 Ipswich Town.

