Padres at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

Its Monday, May 5 and the Padres (22-11) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (19-15).

Nick Pivetta is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Carlos Rodón for New York.

The Padres arrive in the Bronx having won five in a row. They took three against the Pirates in Pittsburgh over the weekend including a 4-0 win yesterday. Stephen Kolek pitched six scoreless innings allowing just four hits in his first major league start yesterday for San Diego. As a pitching staff, the Padres allowed just five runs over the three games against the Bucs.

The Yankees have lost their last two. The Rays knocked them off Saturday and Sunday at the Stadium. Will Warren allowed five runs (three earned) over just 4.2 innings yesterday as New York fell to Tampa, 7-5.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Yankees

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: SDPA, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Padres (+123), Yankees (-147)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Nick Pivetta vs. Carlos Rodón

Padres: Nick Pivetta (5-1, 1.78 ERA)

Last outing: 4/29 vs. San Francisco - 5.1IP, 3ER, 5H, 1BB, 9Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing: 4/29 at Baltimore - 6IP, 2ER, 2H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Yankees

The Yankees have won 3 Carlos Rodon’s last three starts

last three starts In his last 5 starts Carlos Rodon has an ERA of 4.94

has an ERA of 4.94 Fernando Tatis Jr. was 1-9 over the weekend in Pittsburgh

was 1-9 over the weekend in Pittsburgh Aaron Judge was 5-13 over the weekend against Tampa Bay

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

