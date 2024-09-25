How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City go to what should be an ornery Newcastle United in a presumable top-four clash to kickoff Week 6 of the 2024-25 Premier League season at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

City are coming off consecutive home draws to Inter Milan and Arsenal, and sent a much-changed team out to eliminate Watford from the League Cup at midweek. Now they’re off to the northeast for a scrap with the Magpies.

Newcastle have traditionally been a handful for visitors to St. James’ in recent seasons, including their last three meetings with the champions. The Magpies drew City 3-3 in an early 2022-23 Premier League match, then knocked Pep Guardiola’s men out of the 2023-24 League Cup before losing a 3-2 thriller in league play last January.

The Magpies had been getting positive results out of substandard performances until a slack 3-1 loss at Fulham in Week 5.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Newcastle United focus, team news

Eddie Howe’s struggled to put his best midfield together, with many clamoring to see more of Sandro Tonali. Bruno Guimaraes has not been at his best, while Alexander Isak was not at 100% last weekend and looked it.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Callum Wilson (back)

Manchester City focus, team news

City were able to rest most of its key players against Watford, and there’s every reason to think they’ll be able to fire forward at a hostile ground. Their Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava next Tuesday won’t be a major deterrent to Pep putting out his best team.

OUT: Rodri (knee), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (groin)

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

Newcastle need to show a spirit missing from most of their matches this season, but visits from Manchester City get the best efforts out of many clubs. The Magpies have often been a team that rises up for big games despite recent performances. Close? Maybe. But also.... Newcastle 1-3 Man City.

