How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest remain in third place in the Premier League table as they host Manchester United aiming to move one step closer to Champions League qualification.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Forest had a bit of a wobble in February but are hanging in there and are seven points ahead of sixth-place Newcastle with nine games to go. Before the break they won 4-2 at Ipswich Town to back up their big win at home against Manchester City as a run of three games unbeaten in the Premier League proved they are back on track.

Manchester United also appear to be back as they’re four games unbeaten in the Premier League, as they won 3-0 at Leicester City before the break. Ruben Amorim’s side are also in the quarterfinals of the Europa League (they face Lyon) and although winning that competition is their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League, they still have a chance of reaching Europe in the Premier League but they’re 10 points off the top six with nine games to go.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 1)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Talismanic striker and top scorer Chris Wood was out for Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Brighton after he picked up a hip injury on international duty as he helped New Zealand qualify for the 2026 World Cup. He’s a doubt for this game, as Taiwo Awoniyi could start in his place. Elanga, Hudson-Odoi and Gibbs-White cause so many problems with their direct style and Forest have been so solid defensively for most of this season. They’re so well-balanced and are ready to pounce on any mistakes from opponents.

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hip)

Manchester United team news, focus

There is definitely better balance about United now and Amorim is slowly turning things around. All of that amidst plenty of injuries popping up is admirable but it’s clear all of the focus is on winning the Europa League. Having Bruno Fernandes in this kind of form (seven goals and three assists in his last seven games in all competitions) gives United a great chance of succeeding in that competition, while Garnacho and Hojlund have both come to life in recent games.

OUT: Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (lower back), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Leny Yoro (foot), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction

A draw feels about right in this game. Both teams prefer to counter and I think we will see some fine play in transition. Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United.