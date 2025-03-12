How to watch Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Slumping Ipswich Town welcome top-four chasers Nottingham Forest to Portman Road on Saturday with the hopes of a late-season surge and great escape.

Ipswich have taken just two points in nine Premier League games to start 2025, a run that could cost them their top-flight lives if they don’t turn it around very soon.

WATCH – Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

The Tractor Boys just took third-place Nottingham Forest to penalties in the FA Cup, and that was at the City Ground earlier this month. Forest won’t be caught off guard in this rematch at Ipswich.

Forest just beat Man City a week after drawing Arsenal, and second place is looking like a real possibility despite a dry spell that saw Forest go 1W-3L in match weeks 23-26.

The Tricky Trees are just four points back of the Gunners and are four clear of Chelsea and Man City. The Champions League is a real option, but three points against Ipswich are part of that plan.

How to watch Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich, Suffolk

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich Town team news, focus

OUT: Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Conor Chaplin (knee), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh)

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Ipswich are due for a win. They may only have three but the list includes Chelsea and Spurs, so taking care of Forest is far from an impossibility. Their first meeting was a 1-0 Forest home win in the league before the FA Cup tie went to penalties earlier this month. Could Liam Delap be set for an end to his dry spell? Ipswich 1-1 Nottingham Forest.