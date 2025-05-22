How to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth look to end their superb season on a high as they host relegated Leicester on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s side have set a new club-high for points in a single Premier League season, but they’ve struggled massively in recent months with just three wins from their last 14 games. They lost 3-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday to end their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe and that’s a real shame as at one point they were in the conversation for Champions League qualification. Still, it has been a fabulous season for the south coast club and now all of the focus is on keeping as many of their star players as they can this summer.

Leicester beat Ipswich 2-0 last weekend as Jamie Vardy signed off with his 200th goal for the club in his 500th and final appearance. Vardy will not play in this game as he chose for his final game for Leicester to come at home. What a send-off the Leicester legend received. The Foxes were relegated several weeks ago, and there are plenty of question marks lingering around next season. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy seems unlikely to stick around, while there is also the possibility of being handed a points deduction for the 2025-26 season as this week it was announced they will face an independent commission for alleged breaches of financial rules.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth v Leicester, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries will look to end the season on a high and with Dean Huijsen already moving to Real Madrid, there is speculation that Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo will also be moving on this summer. Bournemouth have been so much fun to watch under Andoni Iraola and even if they lose key players this summer you would back them to recruit well and push for a top 10 finish once again next season.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee), Dango Ouattara (groin), Lewis Cook (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Scott (jaw)

Leicester team news, focus

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of them, as their players are showing what they are capable of. It’s too little too late but if Leicester avoid a hefty points deduction next season they will be the favorites to bounce straight back to the Premier League. Sidenote: it will take many years to get used to watching them play without Jamie Vardy buzzing around up front.

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscular), Stephy Mavididi (muscular), Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Bournemouth vs Leicester prediction

This should be a fun game and the Cherries will go all-out to end the season with a flourish. Expect plenty of goals. Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester.