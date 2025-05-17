How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City are aiming to pick themselves up from a shock FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday knowing a win will go a long way in securing Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost the FA Cup final 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday as they’ll finish a season trophyless for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge. City are now fully-focused on qualifying for the Champions League and a win against Bournemouth and Fulham in their final two games would guarantee qualification and four points is likely to be enough. This will also be Kevin de Bruyne’s final home game as a Man City player and will be an emotional occasion for the legendary Belgian playmaker.

Bournemouth remain in the hunt for an eighth-place finish which could still qualify them for Europe next season. Andoni Iraola’s side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa last time out and they have come off the rails in the final few months of the season. Still, they’re having a record-breaking campaign and the Cherries press high and look to spring counters and those are the kind of teams City have really struggled against this season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (May 20)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see who Guardiola rotates in and out for this one, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes and Ederson all likely to come in. Will Kevin de Bruyne start? He could come off the bench as he played the full 90 minutes against Palace on Saturday. It’s all about getting the job done for City and the last thing they need is a shock defeat at home to Bournemouth to put them under serious pressure to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season. They have failed to score in each of their last two outings. Surely it won’t happen for a third game on the trot?

OUT: Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have a very settled lineup and with young center back Dean Huijsen signing for Real Madrid this week, it will be intriguing to see if he plays in Bournemouth’s final two games of the season. Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez have both been linked with big moves away this summer, and Iraola will have a real fight on his hands to keep this squad together. That is a huge pat on the back for the job he has done.

OUT: Alex Scott (jaw), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee), Dango Ouattara (groin)

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction

This is going to be nervous for City and it will be really interesting to see how they respond to the FA Cup final defeat. They’ll find a way, somehow, to win and De Bruyne will probably be involved in the key moment. Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth.