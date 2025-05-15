How to watch Leicester vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

2024-25 has brought precious few victories for Leicester and Ipswich, but the Foxes and the Tractor Boys have a golden opportunity to depart the Premier League with a small cause for celebration and an 18th-place finish (Sunday, 10 am ET).

WATCH — Leicester vs Ipswich

Heading into the penultimate weekend of the season, Leicester and Ipswich sit 19th and 18th in the table, respectively, level on 22 points with the Foxes five goals better in the goal difference column (-47 to -42). They have just three league wins in 2025, combined — 8 point for Leicester, 7 for Ipswich with identical -27 goal differences. Leicester have scored just nine goals in 17 games since the new year began and failed to score in 12 of the 17, including the eight straight games that spanned the entirety of February and March.

Ipswich are at least averaging a goal per game in 2025 (17 in 17) , but Kieran McKenna’s side has also conceded the most in the league since the calendar turned over (44). Both sides will head back to the Championship and season’s end and have a decent shot at coming right back up if they can keep their core groups together, aside from Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who will almost certainly join a PL side this summer.

How to watch Leicester vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET ET Sunday (May 18)

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscular), Ricardo Pereira (muscular), Stephy Mavididi (muscular), Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Conor Townsend (thigh), Leif Davis (suspension), Omari Hutchinson (hamstring), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (knee) Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Sammie Szmodics (ankle), Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (thigh)

Leicester vs Ipswich prediction

Ipswich are so hamstrung by injuries at the moment that even Leicester should be able to create a few chances and score a goal or — gasp — two. Leicester 2-1 Ipswich.