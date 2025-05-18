WATCH — Jamie Vardy scores 200th goal in 500th and final game for Leicester

Goodbye, so long, see ya later and thank you, Jamie Vardy — but first, a goal.

How else would Leicester City’s talisman and folk hero sign off in his final game for the club?

MORE — Which Premier League teams can qualify for Europe?

500 appearances, 200 goals, only one Jamie Vardy.

In your mind’s eye, just imagine Vardy scoring a goal — perhaps one he’s scored a hundred (or more) times — and that’s exactly what it looked like. James Justin played the ball in behind the defense for Vardy to run on to and tuck it away inside the far post. Storybook stuff.

Vardy scores his 200th Leicester City goal In his final home match for Leicester City, Jamie Vardy scores his 200th goal for the club to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead against Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium.