How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton: LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Attack-challenged Newcastle United hope reinforcements are on the way to St. James’ Park as goal-happy Brighton and Hove Albion come to town on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Both Fabian Hurzeler’s visitors and Eddie Howe’s hosts have 3-3-1 records but the journeys to get there have been markedly different.

Newcastle have been often outplayed en route to their seventh-place spot, and were blanked by Everton in Week 7. The Magpies could get Callum Wilson back and will be hoping that star striker Alexander Isak is finally fully fit following three weeks away from match action with a toe injury.

Brighton are missing their top producer in Joao Pedro, but the absence has not been felt too keenly by the Seagulls. Brighton scored three in a comeback win over Spurs and it might’ve been more, and have scored multiple goals in four-straight matches across all competitions.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Newcastle focus, team news

Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have been Newcastle’s brightest players in recent weeks as more minutes have unfolded for the team’s leading scorer and rambunctious Italian midfielder. The Magpies need healthy center forwards and remain challenged at the back as well.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (back), Alexander Isak (ankle), Martin Dubravka (knee)

Brighton focus, team news

The injury report will is long and how the Seagulls’ questionable list progresses into the weekend will make a huge difference in this one — Adingra, March, Rutter, and Baleba can all be gamechangers, while Milner’s experience is huge.

OUT: Joao Pedro (ankle), Jan Paul van Hecke (other), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), Adam Webster (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Simon Adingra (other), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee), Georginio Rutter (knock), Carlos Baleba (knock)

Newcastle vs Brighton prediction

Anything can happen, but will the Magpies finish? It feels certain that Brighton will find the back of the goal, and Newcastle’s a different team with the St. James’ Park crowd behind it. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton.