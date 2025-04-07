 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida

April 6, 2025 10:23 PM
Angel Cabrera won on the PGA Tour Champions, 20 months after being released from an Argentine prison. He made a late birdie to win the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
1:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
Now Playing
carlagolf.jpg
8:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
5:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
5:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
1:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
3:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
5:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
1:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
7:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
3:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
Now Playing

Related Videos

mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
08:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
03:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
06:23
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atw5k_race2_250406.jpg
07:48
Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31