Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
Angel Cabrera won on the PGA Tour Champions, 20 months after being released from an Argentine prison. He made a late birdie to win the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
Heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Andrew Novak trails Brian Harman by just three strokes. Here is why he has a legitimate shot to "make a statement" and win the tournament.
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
Spaniard Carla Bernat Escuder, who grew up in the same region as Masters champion Sergio Garcia, shot a 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club to win the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
Carla Bernat Escuder reflects after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur, sharing how she was able to stay so composed during the final round Saturday and what unique thing she will do to celebrate her victory.
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
Watch the best shots so far from the third round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
Korn Ferry Tour golfer Ryan McCormick been “pretty angry and mad” on the golf course this year, so he taped his mouth shut during competition Friday in an effort to “shut [himself] up” and take control of his anger.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of the Valero Texas Open, including conversations with Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth.
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
American golfer Brian Harman reflects after converting eight birdie putts Friday, none outside 12 feet, for a 6-under 66 that gave him a four-shot lead over Keith Mitchell going into the weekend at the Valero Texas Open.
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Nicklaus Miller, Drive, Chip and Putt finalist and grandson of Johnny Miller, talks about learning from his two-time major-winning grandpa and being named after the legendary Golden Bear.
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
Watch Jordan Spieth's up-and-down second round at the Valero Texas Open, where parts of his game remain inconsistent after returning from injury.