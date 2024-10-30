How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle and Arsenal meet at St James’ Park on Saturday in a huge game for both teams aiming to get their campaign back on track.

WATCH NEWCASTLE v ARSENAL LIVE

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are without a win in five in the Premier League and lost 2-1 at Chelsea last weekend. Given some key injuries at the back, defensive issues are cropping up consistently for Newcastle. They’re also not finishing chances in attack and Howe is struggling to find the right combinations. Things are starting to unravel a bit for Howe with Newcastle’s hopes of a top six finish far from over but it appears their progress is stalling as the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes have yet to get going this season. That said, Newcastle usually have Arsenal’s number. Especially at St James’ Park.

Arsenal are looking for their first win in three after their loss at Bournemouth was followed by a draw at home with Liverpool. Given their injury issues Mikel Arteta will be totally fine with their start to the season but they’re already five points off Premier League leaders Manchester City. Arteta knows they need to minimize further slip ups and he needs Martin Odegaard back soon as Arsenal’s attacking fluidity has diminished significantly since their Norwegian skipper has been out. Bukayo Saka is back fit and was magnificent in the draw against Liverpool and the Gunners need their young talisman to deliver the goods and thrive in the cauldron of St James’ this weekend.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:30am ET Saturday (November 2)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies have a very good 14 or so players in their squad but when injuries start to pile up they look stretched. Howe hasn’t rotated as much as he should have and the likes of Willock and Kelly may get a start. Isak, Gordon and Barnes have the x-factor but will they be used from the start as a trio? It hasn’t happened enough this season.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (illness)

Arsenal team news, focus

Arteta has done his best to rotate and keep things fresh but injuries have kept pilling up. Impressive youngster Ethan Nwaneri scored at Preston in the League Cup in midweek and he’s pushing for a start, while Zinchenko also got some minutes under his belt as Arsenal’s squad players are stepping up. Having Bukayo Saka back has been huge and with Odegaard returning soon, Arsenal will have more of a creative and settled feel to them. Until then, it’s all on Saka, Havertz, Martinelli and Jesus to provide that spark in the final third.

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Kieran Tierney (thigh), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Martin Odegaard (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (knee)

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

This is always a tricky game for any team, let alone an Arsenal side struggling with fitness and freshness. But Newcastle aren’t in tremendous form and Arsenal know they have to keep winning and hope Man City slip up to close the gap at the top. It will be close but Arsenal’s extra attacking options will edge them to victory. Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal.