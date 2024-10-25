How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea were rightly disappointed to lose to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend given how well they played, but they proved they are one of the Premier League’s better sides already under Enzo Maresca with Newcastle set to visit on Sunday (10 am ET).

WATCH CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

“The performance was very good,” Maresca said after the game. “We don’t like to lose games or drop points but if there is a way for you to do so, then this is the way. … Overall, we controlled the game and for most parts, we dominated the game.” It was Chelsea’s first defeat since opening day (to Manchester City), and it is only the best of the best in the PL who can say they beat the Blues of late. Since early February, just three PL defeats, to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool. Of course, the first 15 games of that run came under Mauricio Pochettino, but the PL’s youngest average starting XI continues to improve by leaps and bounds under Maresca. Cole Palmer has 6 goals and 5 assists already this season (eight appearances), but Nicolas Jackson is also in a rich vein of form (13 goals and assists in his last 13 league games) with Noni Madueke (4 goals in 7 games this season) and Jadon Sancho (3 assists in 5 games) making plenty of their own contributions.

On one hand, only two sides have conceded fewer goals than Newcastle (8), which means Eddie Howe’s side has been every game this season. On the other hand, only four sides (which include Manchester United) have scored fewer goals than the Magpies (also 8; they had scored 20 by this point last season). Case in point: last weekend’s defeat to Brighton, in which Newcastle had twice as many shots as the Seagulls and 60 percent of possession, but couldn’t find the back of the net and lost 1-0. A week earlier, it was the same story — out-shooting Everton with 68 percent of possession — in a scoreless draw, and that’s how Newcastle find themselves in the midst of a four-game winless run. Anthony Gordon signed a new long-term contract this week, Alexander Isak is back in the fold and Callum Wilson is nearing a return from injury.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Sunday (October 27)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (knee)

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

It’s tough to see Newcastle kickstarting their season against Chelsea based on current form, but there will be chances aplenty on the counter and that’s when the Magpies are at their best. Close, but not quite. Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle.