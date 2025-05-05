Watch Now
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from third-round coverage of the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
Mao Saigo was able to capitalize on missed putts from Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, Ruoning Yi and Ariya Jutanugarn to win the 2025 Chevron Championship in a dramatic five-way playoff.
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
Watch Mao Saigo's trophy presentation after prevailing in a five-way playoff to score her first major championship victory at 2025 The Chevron Championship.
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from a chaotic final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods, headlined by a thrilling five-way playoff.
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
Ariya Jutanugarn stubbed her chip shot on the 72nd hole, making bogey to lose her lead and create a five-person playoff at the Chevron Championship.
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Entering the weekend at the Chevron Championship, Amy Rogers catches up with In Gee Chun about her chances to achieve the career Grand Slam at The Club at Carlton Woods.