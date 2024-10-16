How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa: LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Craven Cottage is the scene for two Premier League sides planning European pushes: Fulham and Aston Villa (watch live at 10am ET Saturday, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Fulham sit eighth on the Premier League table with 11 points through seven games, and have enjoyed solid performances from new signing Emile Smith Rowe and resurgent play from veteran Raul Jimenez. USMNT fans saw that as Jimenez cooked the Americans in Mexico on Tuesday.

Villa have managed their first Champions League campaign well early this season, sitting fifth through seven weeks and showing the depth to push for another top-four finish.

The Villans’ only loss came to Arsenal in late August, and Unai Emery’s men have beaten Bayern Munich and drawn Manchester United in their past two outings.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

OUT: Carlos Vinicius (calf), Jorge Cuenca (ankle), Sasa Lukic (shoulder)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Ezri Konsa (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (adductor)

Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction

The international break makes for difficult forecasting, and there’s a danger in recency bias after seeing Jimenez look as good as ever against the United States on Tuesday. So let’s offset by complimenting a fantastic group of Villa attackers. Goals for both? Sure, and perhaps even a point for the hosts as Villa balance the return from the break with an upcoming Tuesday visit from Bologna in the UEFA Champions League. But... Unai Emery’s got juice right now. Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa.

