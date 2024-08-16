Manchester United vs Fulham live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis

The Premier League curtain has risen, with Manchester United vs Fulham to kick off the 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Friday (3 pm ET).

Manchester United are aiming for a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League (also achievable via the Europa League), after retaining manager Erik ten Hag in the summer and backing him with an all new defense for his third season in charge. Man United spent $145 to rebuild the unit that conceded 58 goals last season, bringing in center backs Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Leny Yoro (Lille) alongside left back Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern). Yoro is now set to miss up to three months after breaking his foot in his second preseason appearance.

As for Fulham, it’s all about a return to the top half of the Premier League table after falling just two points (and three places) short last season. Joao Palhinha made his long-awaited move to Bayern and Tim Ream departed after nine exceptional years of service this summer. At the other end of the field, Emile Smith Rowe was signed from Arsenal for $35 million.

