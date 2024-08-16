 Skip navigation
Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 2 news, updates, scoring, highlights in PGA Tour playoffs
GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cut Line: Talking ‘churn’ rates and a ‘season-long’ race as playoffs underway
MX Thunder Valley 2023 RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire returns for Budds Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Manchester United vs Fulham live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis

Rise, curtain. The 2024-25 Premier League season is finally (already?) here!

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published August 16, 2024 01:23 PM EDT
PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
August 15, 2024 11:20 AM
The PST Extra crew looks ahead to the 2024-25 Premier League season, picking their top contenders for the title race, relegation and more.

The Premier League curtain has risen, with Manchester United vs Fulham to kick off the 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Friday (3 pm ET).

[ MORE: 2024-25 Premier League schedule & results ]

Manchester United are aiming for a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League (also achievable via the Europa League), after retaining manager Erik ten Hag in the summer and backing him with an all new defense for his third season in charge. Man United spent $145 to rebuild the unit that conceded 58 goals last season, bringing in center backs Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Leny Yoro (Lille) alongside left back Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern). Yoro is now set to miss up to three months after breaking his foot in his second preseason appearance.

As for Fulham, it’s all about a return to the top half of the Premier League table after falling just two points (and three places) short last season. Joao Palhinha made his long-awaited move to Bayern and Tim Ream departed after nine exceptional years of service this summer. At the other end of the field, Emile Smith Rowe was signed from Arsenal for $35 million.

[ STATS: Man United vs Fulham live stats - FotMob.com ]

Manchester United vs Fulham live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Updates