Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 25, 2025 09:55 AM

NOTTINGHAM — With both teams chasing UEFA Champions League qualification heading into the final 90 minutes of the season, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea should be a beauty here at the City Ground.

MORE — Who needs what to qualify for Europe on the final day?

With stunning sunshine bathing the famous old stadium by the banks of the River Trent, Forest fans are full of confidence as they never expected to be in this position and they know they have to win and hope for help elsewhere to make the Champions League for the first time in 45 years.

The pressure is all on Chelsea, who sit just one point above Forest in the table but know a win basically guarantees Champions League qualification.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea score: Kick off 11am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Sangare, Anderson; Gibbs-White; Elanga, Wood

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Neto