Everton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Everton hope that the 2024-25 season is the one that finally returns them to the middle of the Premier League table, miles clear of relegation talk, beginning with Saturday’s opening game against Brighton at Goodison Park.

The 2024-25 season is set to be the Toffees’ final campaign at the 131-year-old ground, with Everton expected to move into their new 52,888-capacity stadium next summer. Above all else, they hope to do so as a PL club, of course, but just as importantly a bit of upward momentum would be welcome after surviving the relegation scrap each of the last three seasons.

Speaking of rapid, upward movement, nobody in the PL experienced more of it than Brighton from 2021-2023, when they launched themselves up the table from 16th, to 9th, to a club-record 6th-place finish, before falling back to Earth a bit last season. The Seagulls finished 11th and reached the round of 16 in the Europa League, but at season’s end Roberto De Zerbi and the club’s board came to the decision that a head-coaching change was best for all parties. Enter: 31-year-old, American-born Fabian Huerzler.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday (August 17)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (thigh), James Garner (calf), Seamus Coleman (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)

The optimism stems from the tail end of last season, when Everton won five of their last eight Premier League games (5W-1D-2L). They conceded six goals to Chelsea in one of the defeats and a grand total of three goals in the other seven games, keeping a clean sheet in all five victories, including against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. There are, however, some worries over how Sean Dyche will replace midfielder Amadou Onana, who joined Aston Villa for $64 million this summer — Everton’s standout performer a season ago, who is only getting better at 22 years old.

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Solly March (knee), Bart Verbruggen (undisclosed), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupinan (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (undisclosed), Valentin Barco (undisclosed), Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)

Brighton enjoyed incredible success under De Zerbi, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise they are not only looking to build upon the Italian’s aggressive tactical tendencies, but to perhaps take them a step further under Huerzler, whose St. Pauli side frantically counter-pressed its way to Bundesliga promotion in the spring. One thing is certain: The Seagulls will be easily identifiable at a glance. 33-year-old midfielder Pascal Gross moved to Borussia Dortmund this summer after seven stellar seasons on the south coast. Gross bagged 30 goals and 45 assists in 228 PL appearances since joining the club upon promotion to the PL in 2017.

Everton vs Brighton prediction

At this point, it’s one side with better talent (Brighton) and one side with a firmer grasp on how they play (Everton). Perhaps taking risks higher up the field, rather than inside their own penalty area, will serve the Seagulls better this year. Everton 0-1 Brighton.