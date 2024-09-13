How to watch Brighton vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton will try to stay unbeaten under new head coach Fabian Hurzler and position themselves as trendy Champions League contenders this season, when they host newly promoted Ipswich Town at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs IPSWICH LIVE

The Seagulls dropped points for the first time last time out, but they did so away to Premier League title contenders Arsenal and were perhaps unlucky to not take all three points after peppering the Gunner with 19 shots in the second half following Declan Rice’s red card in the 49th minute. It was not only a result, but a performance, that showed Hurzler’s players had already kicked on from where Roberto De Zerbi left them at the end of last season.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are still in search of their first win after opening up against Liverpool and Manchester City (both defeats). The Tractor Boys picked up their first Premier League point in 22 years as they drew Fulham 1-1 before the international break. Just as they did against Man City, Ipswich opened the scoring with an early goal before conceding shortly thereafter. On the bright side, Fulham only responded with one goal, whereas Erling Haaland went for three and City four.

How to watch Brighton vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (September 14)

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Matthew O’Riley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (other), Mats Wieffer (knock), Ferdi Kadioglu (thigh), Joel Veltman (thigh)

Ipswich focus, team news

OUT: Wes Burns (thigh), Harry Clarke (calf), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Janoi Donacien (groin)

Brighton vs Ipswich prediction

Ipswich’s desire to possess the ball and build out of the back will not serve them well against Brighton. It could be a long afternoon for the traveling fans. Brighton 3-1 Ipswich.