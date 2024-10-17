How to watch Southampton vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

New boys Southampton and Leicester collide at St Mary’s on Saturday in what already looks like a huge game for both.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v LEICESTER LIVE

Saints are one of a handful of teams still yet to win in the Premier League this season, as Russell Martin’s possession-based side have shown glimpses of promise but have just one point through their opening seven games. They led at Arsenal before the break but succumbed to intense pressure to lose late on and that sums up Saints’ return to the Premier League so far: plucky but fragile.

Before the break Leicester got their first win back in the big time as they edged past Bournemouth 1-0 as Steve Cooper breathed a sigh of relief. The new Foxes boss has been under pressure due to their uninspiring style of play but Leicester have looked solid enough defensively without looking too threatening in attack and have six points on the board so far this season.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 19)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Southampton focus, team news

Saints only have one injury concern in Kamaldeen Sulemana and have a huge squad to choose from with Will Smallbone back in training and Jack Stephens back from suspension. Russell Martin has tried so many combinations in midfield and attack to try to get his side firing but they’ve scored just four goals this season which is the lowest in the Premier League. Tyler Dibling, just 18 years old, is their biggest hope in attack while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been playing well but badly needs a shutout to get his Saints career off and running.

Leicester focus, team news

Patson Daka and Jakub Stolarczyk remain out, while Jannik Vestergaard should be back in the reckoning against his former club. Leicester continue to start Jamie Vardy up top with Wilfred Ndidi their main creative hub in midfield. Loan signing Facundo Buonanotte got the winner against Bournemouth last time out and was away with Argentina on international duty, while wingers Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu have both been dangerous so far and enjoyed themselves against Saints in the Championship last season. Leicester will look to sit deep and hit Saints on the counter.

Southampton vs Leicester prediction

This has a drawn written all over it. Both teams know how important this is and Saints will dominate possession but struggle to break Leicester down and the Foxes will be tricky on the counter. Southampton 1-1 Leicester.