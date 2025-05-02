How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, TV info and weather

On a reconfigured track known for producing caution flags and close finishes, the Xfinity Series will race 300 miles at Texas Motor Speedway in its lone visit this season to Fort Worth.

This will mark the 15th race since Texas was repaved with shallower banking in Turns 1 and 2 (from 28 to 24 degrees). Since the reprofiling, Texas’ 130 laps under yellow trail only Daytona International Speedway (134) in the Xfinity Series.

Saturday’s 40-car field will be inexperienced with nearly a dozen drivers making their debuts at Texas.

There have been eight different winners in the past nine races at Texas with John Hunter Nemechek as the only repeat winner. Harrison Burton and defending race winner Sam Mayer are the only former winners in the field.

Riley Herbst will be the only full-time Cup driver in the Texas field.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:54 p.m. by Andy’s Frozen Custard CEO Andy Kuntz. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 11 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:47 p.m. by Rowdy Shea, country singer and contestant on Season 26 of “The Voice.”

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Texas.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 2 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Clouds in the morning and mainly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 77 degrees and winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 720degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Sam Mayer held off Ryan Sieg by 0.002 seconds for his first victory of the 2024 season.