 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Belichick's public image in 2025

May 2, 2025 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Bill Belichick's viral interview with CBS, unpacking the UNC head coach's mentality with the media and his public image as a celebrity.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
06:14
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
03:25
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
nbc_pft_kentuckyderby_250502.jpg
11:41
Kentucky Derby word association: Horses and NFL
nbc_pft_shananhan_250502.jpg
06:12
49ers, Vikings lead contenders that come up short
nbc_pft_mahomes_250502.jpg
13:39
Will Mahomes, Chiefs rebound from Super Bowl loss?
nbc_pft_secondyrqbs_250502.jpg
09:29
Which second-year QB is poised to make a jump?
nbc_pft_drakemaye_250502.jpg
05:33
Patriots’ Maye must display ‘authentic leadership’
nbc_pft_patsoffseason_250502.jpg
10:26
Can Patriots have a ‘resurgence’ in 2025?
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250502.jpg
13:23
Lockett reaffirms value of player-media dynamic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby
nbc_berry_pchate_250501.jpg
01:15
TB’s McMillan, GB’s Reed are post-draft WR Hates
nbc_berry_lovepc_250501.jpg
09:06
Post-draft WR Loves: Hunter, McMillan set to soar
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
02:40
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props
nbc_berry_qblove_250501.jpg
08:58
Post-draft QB Loves: Williams, Mayfield trend up
nbc_berry_rbhate_250501.jpg
02:08
Harris, Tracy Jr. among post-draft RB Hates
nbc_berry_qbhate_250501.jpg
06:18
Post-draft QB Hates: Hurdles for Prescott, Sanders
nbc_berry_rblove_250501.jpg
13:32
Jeanty, Hampton loom large as post-draft RB Loves
nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
08:55
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
03:12
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
10:41
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
nbc_pft_tyler_250501.jpg
03:59
Ravens decline Linderbaum’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_draft_250501.jpg
11:05
Analyzing why NFL draft is so difficult for teams
nbc_pft_emeka_250501.jpg
05:04
What does Bucs’ Egbuka pick say about Godwin?
nbc_pft_rookiespotsscale_250501.jpg
09:08
Scale of 1 to 10: Rookie landing spots
nbc_pft_nflfault_250501.jpg
06:38
Examining NFL’s role in Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_ulbrich_250501.jpg
11:26
Why did Ulbrich have Sanders’ phone number?
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_csu_giantsrookiesvets_250430.jpg
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
gabrile_thumb.jpg
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_horse_2015tcrownlookback_250502.jpg
06:19
Relive American Pharoah’s 2015 Triple Crown win
nbc_horseracing_citizenbull_250501.jpg
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Citizen Bull
nbc_horse_owenalmighty_250501.jpg
01:33
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Owen Almighty
nbc_horse_soverreignty_250501.jpg
01:33
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sovereignty
nbc_horseracing_baeza_250501.jpg
01:20
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Baeza
nbc_horse_chunkofgold_250501.jpg
01:28
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Chunk of Gold
nbc_horse_renderjudgementprevw_250501.jpg
01:18
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Render Judgment
nbc_horse_tiztasticprevw_250501.jpg
01:08
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Tiztastic
nbc_horse_sandmanprevw_250501.jpg
01:08
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sandman
nbc_horse_coalbattleprevw_250501.jpg
01:22
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Coal Battle
oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
06:24
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
01:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
cooperpittsburgh.jpg
04:15
Cooper could have ‘breakthrough’ ride in Denver
webbpittsburgh.jpg
17:26
SX at Empower Field at Mile High: 250 title, Webb
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250501.jpg
04:23
Inside the numbers of Sexton vs. Webb, 250 West
nbc_smx_lawrencesintv_250501.jpg
04:28
Lawrence brothers ‘putting in the work’
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
nbc_horse_luxorcafepreviewv4_250501.jpg
01:47
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
nbc_horse_publisherpreviewv2_250501.jpg
01:21
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
nbc_horse_eastavenuepreview_250501.jpg
01:12
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue
nbc_horse_burnhamsquarepreview_250501.jpg
01:30
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Burnham Square
nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_flyingmowhawkpreview_250501.jpg
01:26
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Flying Mohawk
nbc_horse_journalismpreview_250501.jpg
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Journalism
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona