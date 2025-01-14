West Ham 3-2 Fulham: Magic start for Potter

Graham Potter won his first Premier League game in charge of West Ham as they beat Fulham 3-2 in a thrilling game on Tuesday.

West Ham rode their luck, with Fulham outshooting West Ham 21-4, but Potter will be delighted with the result.

Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek put West Ham 2-0 up in the first half as Fulham were guilty of missing some big chances and making some big mistakes at the back too.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi made it 2-1 but West Ham pounced on another defensive mistake as Lucas Paqueta made it 3-1 before another Iwobi cross missed everyone to make it 3-2 and set up a nervous finish, where Fulham should have made it 3-3.

With the win West Ham move on to 26 points, just four points behind Fulham.

Set pieces, pressing pivotal for clinical Hammers

Graham Potter will know his West Ham side were lucky to grab a win against Fulham. He’s not daft. But he’ll also be delighted with certain elements of their performance in crucial areas. West Ham pressed well when they sensed the opportunity to pin Fulham in and that is how two of their goals came as Pereira and Leno gave the ball to Soler and Paqueta and they finished. The Hammers were dangerous from set-pieces and crosses too and it was very much about going back to the basics that they enjoyed doing, and were very good at, under David Moyes. This is going to be a long project for Potter to make West Ham into an attractive, attacking team to watch. But getting a win in his first Premier League game in charge was a huge bonus and puts them well clear of the relegation zone. Potter can now start working on making this his team and focusing on creativity, cleaning up defensive issues and making West Ham a solid, fluid unit. It still feels very clunky but they pounced and punished Fulham as old habits kicked in.

What’s next?

West Ham host Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 18. Fulham head to Leicester City on the same day.

West Ham vs Fulham score: 3-2

Soler 31', Soucek 33', Paqueta 67'; Iwobi 51', 78'

West Ham vs Fulham live updates — By Joe Prince-Wright

Traore should make it 3-3 in stoppage time!

Fulham are all over West Ham late on as Wan-Bissaka clears off the line, West Ham clear another cross off the line and then Traore hammers over the bar from five yards at the back post. Fulham should be level.

Iwobi does it again! — West Ham 3-2 Fulham

Another cross from Iwobi misses Wilson as he tries to flick home and the ball goes in. Iwobi has now scored twice and both off crosses which somehow drifted in. Game on with 12 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

Iwobi's brace gives Fulham hope against West Ham For the second time this match, Alex Iwobi's cross, somehow, finds the back of the net to make it 3-2 in favor of West Ham against Fulham.

Ings forces Leno into a mistake and Paqueta slots home — West Ham 3-1 Fulham

Substitute Danny Ings presses Leno and he gives the ball away. Paqueta is there to finish. Fulham have given West Ham two goals today. Marco Silva is fuming.

Paqueta powers West Ham 3-1 ahead of Fulham Another Fulham defensive error allows Lucas Paqueta an open goal as he tucks away his side's third goal of the night at London Stadium.

Iwobi makes it game on! — West Ham 2-1 Fulham

Well, they have deserved this. Alex Iwobi, who has been excellent, whips in a brilliant cross and Jimenez tries to get a faint touch at the near post. The goal is awarded to Iwobi as Jimenez didn’t get a touch on it. 2-1 and game on! Fulham will believe they can get something from this.

Iwobi pulls one back for Fulham against West Ham Alex Iwobi's cross doesn't take a touch off any player inside the box and manages to go into the Hammers' goal to get Fulham on the board at London Stadium.

Half time: West Ham 2-0 Fulham

Perfect first half of his first home game in charge for Graham Potter. Fulham wasted some big chances and hit the woodwork twice but West Ham took their big chances. Soler with a great finish after Pereira’s mistake, then Soucek finished off a lovely move moments later. The Hammers are in dreamland but they can’t get ahead of themselves because Fulham have looked so dangerous.

Jimenez hits the bar and Fulham are still creating

A good cross to the back post finds Jimenez but he hits the bar. Moments later Fulham are almost in again but Fabianski saves bravely. Really open game.

Soucek finishes off a fine move! — West Ham 2-0 Fulham

West Ham play the ball up to Kudus, he finds Soler and he crosses for Wan-Bissaka who plays it back to Soucek to finish. That is a lovely goal from the Hammers. Two goals in two minutes! Fulham won’t believe this. They were the better team for the first 30 minutes, but they’re 2-0 down!

Soucek doubles West Ham's advantage over Fulham Just two minutes after West Ham opened the scoring, Tomas Soucek makes it 2-0 against Fulham in the first half at the London Stadium.

Soler makes the most of Pereira’s mistake — West Ham 1-0 Fulham

That is a gift from Fulham, as Andreas Pereira plays a pass across his own box and straight to Carlos Soler who sweeps home past Bernd Leno. Fulham punished for playing the ball around at the back. Marco Silva will be fuming with that. Graham Potter is delighted and the Hammers lead, against the run of play.

Soler's belter puts West Ham in front of Fulham Carlos Soler pounces on a poor Fulham giveaway and unleashes a venomous strike into the back of the net to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead at London Stadium.

Kilman scores... but he’s offside

A free kick from the left is flicked on by Kilman and sneaks in, but the offside flag goes up. VAR checked the decision but Kilman was offside. Just. That was a very tight one.

Robinson drags a low shot wide

Antonee Robinson races down the left and with nobody in the box he has a low shot across goal which he drags wide from a tight angle.

Wilson hits the bar!

Iwobi is in down the left and loops a great ball into the six-yard box and Wilson and Smith Rowe are both there. Wilson prods it towards goal but he hits the crossbar and comes back out. He really should score there.

West Ham lineup

Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek, Alvarez; Paqueta, Kudus, Soler

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Pereira; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers obviously have a big problem up top and Danny Ings will likely start in attack as he’s their last striker fit and available. Summerville is in a race to be fit so probably won’t be risked from the start as Paqueta and Kudus will be tasked with leading the attacking creativity.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Emerson Palmieri (undisclosed), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Fulham team news, focus

Raul Jimenez will likely start up top as Muniz is struggling with a back issue, while Berge being close to a return is a boost as he’s been really solid in central midfield this season. Fulham have so many attacking players like Smith Rowe and Iwobi shining, while the likes of Wilson and Traore can come off the bench and make a big impact at any time.

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (ankle), Rodrigo Muniz (back)

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

This feels like it will be a tight game but given their confidence levels and different players stepping up to score all the time, go for an away win. West Ham 1-3 Fulham.

West Ham vs Fulham preview

Potter saw his West Ham side go 1-0 up in the FA Cup at Aston Villa on Friday but they lost 2-1 and have now lost German international forward Niclas Fullkrug to injury for the next few months. With Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio already out injured, West Ham will surely have to do some business in the January window as they remain just seven points above the relegation zone.

Fulham are in a much better position as Marco Silva’s side are just six points off the top four and are eight games unbeaten in the Premier League. The Cottagers beat Watford 4-1 in the FA Cup last Thursday and their rotation of attacking and midfield players is keeping everyone involved and included as they mount a serious challenge for European qualification.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (January 14)

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock