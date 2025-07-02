How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png
2025 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview: Can C.J. Stroud and the offense bounce back?
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Coco Gauff is disappointed by her Wimbledon loss but doesn’t want to dwell on it
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestofsouthwick_250701.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png
2025 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview: Can C.J. Stroud and the offense bounce back?
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Coco Gauff is disappointed by her Wimbledon loss but doesn’t want to dwell on it
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestofsouthwick_250701.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published July 2, 2025 09:45 AM

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund meet in New Jersey on Saturday with a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on the line.

The winner will face one of PSG or Bayern Munich in that semifinal, also in New Jersey, and the narratives are already swirling no matter who advances.

MOREPrize money list for Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid remained patient and eventually edged past Juventus 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to another goal from young striker Gonzalo Garcia. The Real players are getting used to Alonso’s preferred 3-5-2 system and with Kylian Mbappe now back from his stomach issue, they should kick on and will be the favorites to advance to the semifinals.

MOREClub World Cup schedule, bracket

In the last 16 Dortmund squeezed past Mexico’s Monterrey 2-1 as Serhou Guirassy remains red-hot and scored twice in the first half, then the Germans held on, just about, for the win. Niko Kovac has overseen a dramatic turnaround since he arrived in early 2025 as Dortmund surged at the end of the Bundesliga season with seven wins from their last eight to qualify for the Champions League. Don’t forget: these two teams met in the UEFA Champions League final just over 12 months ago.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Sunday (July 5)
Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

Real Madrid team news, focus

The main team news for Real Madrid is that Jude Bellingham is out as he picked up a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. That means he won’t be playing against his young brother, Jobe, which is a shame. The other big news for Real Madrid is that Mbappe returned to action off the bench against Juve and he will be pushing to start. Young striker Garcia has scored three goals in four games at the Club World Cup so far but surely Mbappe has to start. Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up his first Real Madrid assist last time out and is looking comfortable in the right wing-back role.

Borussia Dortmund team news, focus

Like Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund also play a 3-5-2 system and they should make this a very tight game. Ryerson and Svensson are crucial at wing-back, while Guirassy is such a calm finisher and Dortmund create a lot of chances. Usually that is from out wide, while Karim Adeyemi has also been buzzing around and causing a nuisance of himself up top.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Well, this is going to be very close to call. Dortmund won’t mind sitting deep and frustrating Real Madrid and they will be dangerous on the counter too. This could go to extra time but one of Real’s stars will be the difference. Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.