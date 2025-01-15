How to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Leicester City host Crystal Palace in a big game towards the bottom of the Premier League on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE – Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s new manager bump evaporated very quickly with the Foxes picking up four points from his first two games in charge, then losing the next five in a row. Leicester are in the relegation zone but are just two points from safety and that is exactly where the new boys would have expected to be this season.

Crystal Palace are lower down the table than they would have hoped (just five points above the relegation zone) but have picked up form under Oliver Glasner with just one defeat in their last eight games. Palace stars Mateta and Eze are getting back to their best after a slow start to the season and they will fancy their chances of catching Leicester on the counter.

How to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 15)

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Leicester City team news, focus

Van Nistelrooy has plenty of attacking options but the quartet of Vardy, Ayew, Buonanotte and El Khannous have been his go-to guys in recent weeks and they are causing problems on the counter. Defensively Leicester have to improve and that is the key to their survival hopes.

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season), Odsonne Edouard (unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Jannik Vestergaard (knock)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Palace’s plan is pretty simple: get Mateta the ball early and let Eze and Sarr run off him. That works brilliant and that trio are looking really dangerous. Defensively the Eagles are solid and Glasner will now hope they can kick on in the second half of the season just like they did last season.

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin)

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a very tight game between two teams who love to counter-attack. Palace have the better defense and finishers, so go for them to edge it. Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace.