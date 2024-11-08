How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham could finish matchweek 11 in the Premier League’s European places, if only they can beat relegation-threatened Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (and get a bit of help elsewhere, too).

After scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Brentford in a west London thriller on Monday, Fulham (15 points - 9th place) are within touching distance of Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa, all of whom currently sit just three points above the Cottagers in the top-6. Fulham have only had more points through 10 games once in club history (18, in 2003-04), and they’re doing most of it by playing on the front foot and taking the game to their opponents. Only Manchester City and Tottenham have attempted more shots than Fulham (15.5 per game) this season, ranking well above the likes of Liverpool, Manchester Untied, Arsenal and Chelsea, who currently round out the top-11, but the next month will be a real test with Tottenham, Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool all to come in their next five league fixtures.

Speaking of sides that take more shots than you might expect, Crystal Palace (14.5 per game) are 7th in the PL, but it means far less for the Eagles, who have scored 6 fewer goals (8 in 10 games, 2nd-fewest) and only scored multiple goals twice this season — a pair of 2-2 draws that each saw Oliver Glasner’s side come from behind to rescue a point. With Eberechi Eze (hamstring) currently injured and summer signings Eddie Nketiah, Ismaila Sarr and Matheus Franca ($89 million combined) totaling 0 goals and 0 assists through the first three months of the season, goals have been almost impossible to come by in south London.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eberechi Eze (thigh), Adam Wharton (groin), Joel Ward (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Will Hughes (suspension)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Sasa Lukic (shoulder)

Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction

There will be plenty of opportunities for Palace to counter and score given the risks Fulham take in possession, but who’s going to create the chances and who’s going to finish them? Neither questions has an answer, which is a real problem… Crystal Palace 0-1 Fulham.

