How to watch Ipswich vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Already-relegated Ipswich host European hopefuls Brentford on Saturday at Portman Road.

WATCH — Ipswich v Brentford

Kieran McKenna’s side have given it a good go in the Premier League but they have won once since December 30 as a single victory in 16 games in 2025 has doomed them to relegation straight back to the Championship. Still, they have some promising players and the likes of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson will surely be playing in the Premier League next season. The Tractor Boys did fight back from 2-0 down at Everton last weekend to draw 2-2 as they’re enjoying their final few weeks in the big time.

Brentford will be hoping to play in Europe next season, as Thomas Frank’s side are on a roll with three-straight wins. They are right in the scrap for eighth place which is very likely to be a UEFA Conference League spot and that would be a great competition for the Bees to go far in. They beat Manchester United 4-3 last weekend and the scoreline flattered United. Brentford’s front three of Mbeumo, Wissa and Schade are such a handful and they’re finishing the season so strong with European qualification tantalizingly within reach.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 10)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

There are plenty of key players missing for Ipswich through injury and that has been a common theme throughout the season. If they had stayed fully fit, could they have stayed up? It probably would have been very close. Liam Delap is such a handful and loves leading the line and running in-behind.

OUT: Conor Townsend (thigh), Leif Davis (suspension), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (knee), Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

Brentford’s injury issues have really calmed down in recent weeks and that has been a key factor in this run of wins. They are solid and so dangerous from crosses and the forward trio of Schade, Mbeumo and Wissa have put their foot on the accelerator and have all hit double figures in terms of goals.

OUT: Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Ipswich vs Brentford prediction

This should be a great game and Ipswich will create chances as the pressure is off. It feels like Brentford will cause plenty of problems in the second half and drag Ipswich all over the place. Go for an away win in a thriller. Ipswich 2-3 Brentford.