How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s a London derby with top six footing on the line when Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham at 8:30am ET Sunday.

Spurs’ 19 points have them sixth, one point and three places above the visiting Cottagers. And there will be some extra animus at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Fulham boast several ex-Arsenal players: Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi, Bernd Leno, and Reiss Nelson.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs FULHAM LIVE

The table remains terrible congested, with third place within three points of Spurs and 13th place just three points below Fulham.

No club in the Premier League has scored more goals than Tottenham this season, their 27 three more than the next closest club, while Fulham have scored as many goals as they’ve conceded (17).

Either London rival could finish the weekend in the top-four conversation or in the bottom half of the table, as this is a true separator in Week 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are in fantastic form, as Spurs are producing chances by the dozen. Ange Postecoglou, so far, has dealt well with injuries to his back line, too.

OUT: Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness), Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (toe)

Fulham team news, focus

Fulham are also a team with playmakers playing well. Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira are among the league’s brighter performers in terms of putting teammates in scoring positions. Alex Iwobi has also had a strong first third of the season.

OUT: Harrison Reed (knee), Joachim Andersen (calf), Jorge Cuenca (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (knock)

Tottenham vs Fulham prediction

Spurs have more finishers firing at the moment, and the home crowd will suit them. But Fulham will certainly challenge Tottenham’s back line and many would back both sides to get the ball over the line. Tottenham 2-1 Fulham