How to watch Everton vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

When Everton and Wolves meet on Wednesday at Goodison Park both teams badly need a win to rebound from an awful weekend.

WATCH — Everton v Wolves live

Everton were hammered 4-0 at Manchester United and Sean Dyche was left to rue woeful defensive mistakes. Everton have now gone five games without a win in the Premier League and sit just two points above the relegation zone. The Toffees are struggling to create chances and things are starting to get nervous again for Evertonians.

Wolves thought they were back on track after back-to-back to wins but came thumping back down to earth with a bang as they lost 4-2 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday. Gary O’Neil’s side conceded three penalty kicks in an error-strewn display and they sit in the relegation zone with just nine points from their first 13 games of the season. Matheus Cunha is their main hope of getting out of trouble.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (December 4)

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Armando Broja (calf)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Nelson Semedo (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Lima (fitness)

Everton vs Wolves prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense game but the onus will be on Everton to come out and have a go at some point. Expect that to happen in the second half and the Toffees will just have the edge from set-piece opportunities. Everton 2-1 Wolves.