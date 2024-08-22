How to watch Fulham vs Leicester: Stream link, team news, prediction

Fulham host Leicester City on Saturday as Marco Silva’s side aim to pick up their first points of the new season against the Premier League new boys.

WATCH FULHAM v LEICESTER LIVE

The Cottagers played well at Manchester United on opening weekend but lost 1-0 as they couldn’t put away the chances they created on the counter. It seems like Fulham are set for another midtable finish this season.

Leicester somehow snatched a point at home against Tottenham in their first game back in the Premier League, as the Foxes could have easily been 4-0 down before Jamie Vardy (still partying) equalized in the second half and then almost won it late on.

How to watch Fulham vs Leicester, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (August 24)

Venue: Craven Cottage

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

There are no injury issues for Fulham and new signing Sander Berge, who is a pretty perfect replacement for Joao Palhinha, is set to make his debut. Marco Silva has so many top attacking midfield talents in Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore, all he needs is a striker to finish off the chances they keep creating.

Leicester team news, focus

The Foxes have a few injury concerns with Patson Daka, Luke Thomas and Conor Coady still out and young goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk also injured. Vardy hardly had a preseason but trained for a few days and produced an high-energy display against Spurs on Monday as the 37-year-old will once again lead the line for Leicester this season.

Fulham vs Leicester prediction

This seems like it will be a very tight game but Fulham will make the most of their chances this time, and Leicester will give up plenty of good opportunities. Fulham 2-1 Leicester.