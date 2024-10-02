How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United want to build on a draw with the champions when they visit improving Everton in Week 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The bottom dropped out of Newcastle’s unbeaten but fortunate start to the season in a 3-1 loss to Fulham that very much fit the score line, but a home split with three-time defending PL champs Manchester City has the Magpies feeling brighter.

WATCH EVERTON vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Everton is also on the upswing after earning a much-needed, Dwight McNeil-inspired win to leap out of the bottom three on four points.

The Toffees were buoyed by the return of center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who partnered with James Tarkowski to great success in the defeat of Crystal Palace.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Goodison Park

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Everton focus, team news

There are still some decent attacking options on the shelf, but Everton feel the mix of McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jack Harrison will provide plenty of chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Co.

OUT: Armando Broja (calf), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Seamus Coleman (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (thigh)

Newcastle United focus, team news

Injuries at every level of the team have helped keep Newcastle from their best, but some stars just having been shining as brightly this season. Bruno Guimaraes is one who needs to find another gear to his 2024-25 campaign.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (back), Alexander Isak (toe), Kieran Trippier (other)

Everton vs Newcastle prediction

Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe know each other well, and there will be periods where both teams are on top in this one. The Magpies feel due for a breakout attacking performance, but Alexander Isak’s fitness could swing that either way. Everton 1-2 Newcastle.

