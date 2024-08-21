How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton and Hove Albion return home to what will be a raucous Amex Stadium as the first-place Seagulls host hopeful Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live online at 7:30am ET, streaming via Premier League on Peacock ).

Both teams picked up wins in Week 1 and have season hopes high in the top-half of the Premier League table.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs MAN UTD LIVE

Man United found a late winner from Joshua Zirkzee to top Fulham in Week 1, while Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton tenure began with the Seagulls going top of the table via goal differential in a trouncing of Everton.

The Red Devils have been linked with a few more transfers after Zirkzee came off the bench to win Week 1, and Manuel Ugarte could be through the door before kickoff if reported talks continue to progress with PSG.

And Brighton have added Georginio Rutter to an attack that is not short on electricity.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls looked good despite the exit of Pascal Gross for Borussia Dortmind this summer, and it’s easy to forget they finished last season without fantastic winger Kaoru Mitoma. He scored, and new boys Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh each had assists in the win. Another encouraging display was wily veteran forward Danny Welbeck, who posted a goal and an assist.

Manchester United team news, focus

The Red Devils manufactured threat and limited danger from Fulham despite the absences of Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund, and Tyrell Malacia amongst others. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui impressed at full back while Harry Maguire had an impressive showing next to Lisandro Martinez at center back. Matthijs de Ligt subbed in late, and manager Erik ten Hag has a nice headache when it comes to sorting his back line once healthy.

Brighton vs Manchester United prediction

This is a tricky one to call, as United were far from consistent under Ten Hag. If they perform anywhere near their +1.99 xG advantage over Fulham, they will be a problem for the Seagulls. Brighton’s midfield and back line are sound. Will Hurzeler push the pace against United? Is Ten Hag going to be very respectful of the Seagulls’ threat? We’re seeing split spoils. Brighton 1-1 Manchester United.