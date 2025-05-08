 Skip navigation
MLB: APR 01 Angels at Cardinals
Blue Jays at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates
Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly
LA 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Opening, Closing Ceremonies confirmed at Coliseum, SoFi Stadium

MLB: APR 01 Angels at Cardinals
Blue Jays at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates
Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly
LA 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Opening, Closing Ceremonies confirmed at Coliseum, SoFi Stadium

Major championship scoring records in men’s golf: Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open

  
Published May 8, 2025 12:04 PM

The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship comprise the men’s four annual majors.

The Masters is held each year at Augusta National Golf Club while the other three switch venues. These are the 72-hole and 18-hole scoring records for each one (Note: The 2020 Masters was held in November because of the pandemic; Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (1997) both had winning totals of 18-under 270 for the lowest scores in April).

Masters Tournament

  • Lowest 72-hole aggregate: 268 (Dustin Johnson, 2020)
  • Lowest 72-hole in relation to par: 20 under (Dustin Johnson, 2020)
  • Lowest 18-hole round: 63 (Greg Norman, Rd. 1, 1996; Nick Price, Rd. 3, 1986)

PGA Championship

  • Lowest 72-hole aggregate: 263 (Xander Schauffele, 2024 Valhalla)
  • Lowest 72-hole in relation to par: 21 under (Xander Schauffele, 2024 Valhalla)
  • Lowest 18-hole round: 62 (Xander Schauffele, Rd. 1, 2024 Valhalla; Shane Lowry, Rd. 3, 2024 Valhalla)

U.S. Open

  • Lowest 72-hole aggregate: 268 (Rory McIlroy, 2011 Congressional)
  • Lowest 72-hole in relation to par: 16 under (Rory McIlroy, 2011 Congressional; Brooks Kopeka, 2017 Erin Hills)
  • Lowest 18-hole round: 62 (Xander Schauffele, Rd. 1, 2023 Los Angeles CC; Rickie Fowler, Rd. 1, 2023 Los Angeles CC)

The Open Championship

  • Lowest 72-hole aggregate: 264 (Henrik Stenson, 2016 Royal Troon)
  • Lowest 72-hole in relation to par: 20 under (Henrik Stenson, 2016 Royal Troon)
  • Lowest 18-hole round: 62 (Branden Grace, Rd. 3, 2017 Royal Birkdale)